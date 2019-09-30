EEU and Singapore to sign free trade zone agreement

It is planned to sign a free trade agreement with Singapore within the framework of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

Meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Yerevan (Armenia) on October 1. It will be attended by all the presidents of the union countries and the Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan.

In addition, the President of Moldova Igor Dodon will expectedly participate in the meeting as a head of the EEU observer state, and the Singaporean Prime MinisterLee Hsien Loong, and the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani will attend the meeting as honored guests.

«The agenda includes issues of international economic cooperation with third countries and associations, financial policy, energy industry and a number of others. Within the framework of the meeting, participants will sign an agreement on a free trade zone, as well as a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the EEU and Singapore,» the EEC stressed.