Prime Minister: Allowances, pensions and salaries will be paid on time

Allowances, pensions and salaries will be paid on time. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced at a government meeting today.

According to him, when it comes to social allowances, pensions and salaries, one cannot say that there will be any delays. These payments are provided by law. Therefore, everything should be on time.

«If there is any information about possible problems, then tell me now. According to information I have, the funds are enough,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The head of the Cabinet criticized the head of the Social Fund Meder Irsaliev for reporting that there was a risk of non-payment of pensions in early 2020. The Prime Minister believes that he should resign for such words.

«We transferred the fundraising functions from the Social Fund to the Tax Service. The minister has no right to say such things. This can be done by experts, analysts, not ministers. If there are risks, tell me now. But according to information I have, there will be no problems with pensions,» Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev said.
