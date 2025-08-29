16:15
Kyrgyzstan to raise pensions starting October 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the indexation of state pensions effective October 1, 2025. The decision is aimed at improving the standard of living of pensioners and supporting their incomes.

Under the resolution, pensions not exceeding 50,000 soms will be increased by a factor of 1.10. Newly assigned pensions after October 1 will not be lower than 7,100 soms, including the basic pension component.

The Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic will ensure timely recalculation and payment of pensions in the new amounts. To implement the indexation, the Ministry of Finance will allocate the necessary funds from the state budget.

Oversight of the resolution’s implementation has been assigned to the Office for Monitoring the Execution of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers. The document will take effect on October 1, 2025, following its official publication.
