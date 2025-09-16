Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman

Pensions will be increased from October 1, 2025. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at a government meeting.

He noted the positive effect of the Social Contract program, within the framework of which the amount was increased from 100,000 soms to 150,000 soms this year.

«Numerous measures are being implemented in the area of ​​business support. As part of industrialization, 67 enterprises have been opened in the country this year, which have created 6,000 jobs. According to the National Statistical Committee, over 159,000 new jobs were created in the first half of this year, which is 2.9 times more than in the same period last year,» he said.

According to him, the Cabinet is making every effort to improve the standard of living of the population. In 2024, the poverty level in the country decreased to 25.7 percent, which is 4.1 percentage points less than in 2023. This is a positive trend.

The key factor in reducing poverty was the increase in population income. In 2024, cash income per capita increased by 16.5 percent. The average monthly salary as a result of the first 7 months of this year amounted to 42,522 soms, an increase of 20.4 percent.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the indexation of state pensions from October 1, 2025. According to the resolution, pensions that do not exceed 50,000 soms will be indexed by a coefficient of 1.10. New pensions assigned after October 1 will not be lower than 7,100 soms, taking into account the payments of the basic part of the pension.