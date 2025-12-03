11:45
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Pension funding in Kyrgyzstan totals 96.1 billion soms

According to preliminary data, pension funding in Kyrgyzstan totaled 96.1 billion soms from January to November of this year. This is 13.8 billion more than for the same period in 2024.

The total amount of payments increased significantly, with 82.2 billion soms allocated for pensions.

The largest amount of funds was allocated to Bishkek—17.9 billion soms. This is 3.7 billion more than last year. Osh region received 16.7 billion soms (an increase of 2 billion soms), and Jalal-Abad region received 16.5 billion soms (an increase of 2.4 billion soms).

In Chui region, 12.7 billion soms were allocated for pensions, in Issyk-Kul region — 8.6 billion soms, in Batken region — 8.2 billion soms, in Naryn region — 7.2 billion soms, in Talas region — 3.9 billion soms, and the city of Osh received 4.4 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/353224/
views: 143
Print
Related
Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman
Kyrgyzstan to raise pensions starting October 1
Pensions increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1
Over 35,000 new pensioners registered in Kyrgyzstan for 7 months
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan promises to increase size of minimum pension
Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan plans to increase pensions by 8 percent
Cabinet of Ministers to increase pensions for servicemen with disabilities
More than 100,000 Kyrgyzstanis have no right to pension
20.6 billion soms spent on pension payments since beginning of 2022
Sadyr Japarov decides to raise pensions from October 1
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1 Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
3 December, Wednesday
11:36
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh...
11:25
Adylbek Kasymaliev calls for increased support for citizens with special needs
11:20
Kyrgyzstan launches artificial reproduction of fish stocks
11:09
Visa issue for Kyrgyzstan's boxing team resolved
10:45
Rail travel to be simplified for citizens of EAEU countries