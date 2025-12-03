Pension funding in Kyrgyzstan totals 96.1 billion soms

According to preliminary data, pension funding in Kyrgyzstan totaled 96.1 billion soms from January to November of this year. This is 13.8 billion more than for the same period in 2024.

The total amount of payments increased significantly, with 82.2 billion soms allocated for pensions.

The largest amount of funds was allocated to Bishkek—17.9 billion soms. This is 3.7 billion more than last year. Osh region received 16.7 billion soms (an increase of 2 billion soms), and Jalal-Abad region received 16.5 billion soms (an increase of 2.4 billion soms).

In Chui region, 12.7 billion soms were allocated for pensions, in Issyk-Kul region — 8.6 billion soms, in Batken region — 8.2 billion soms, in Naryn region — 7.2 billion soms, in Talas region — 3.9 billion soms, and the city of Osh received 4.4 billion soms.