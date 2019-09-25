Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev about EEU: This is competitive union

«The Eurasian Union has not only established itself, but has been gaining a real strength from year to year, turning into an economically independent and competitive union,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at the opening of Eurasian Week Forum.

According to him, in the modern conditions of world globalization, the Union not only was able to withstand challenges, but also effectively solves the most complex socio-economic problems. Representatives of the EEU countries began to meet often at various venues, where an open discussion of problems is held, common ideas, tasks and goals are developed, there is an understanding of each other.

«Such meetings allow us to form a single concept for development of the economy of our countries, to counteract unsound competition and reduce external risks. There are first successful results. But the most important achievement of such contacts is that we are actively restoring once lost simple human relationships. It is very important for us. I will say more, the single centuries-old history of our peoples cannot be rewritten, and the people’s striving for unity cannot be destroyed,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The IV International Exhibition Forum Eurasian Week 2019 is held in Bishkek from September 25 to September 27, 2019. It is attended by more than 2,000 representatives of government and business, specialists from development institutions, financial regulators, experts from EEU countries and partner countries of the union.