Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Orenburg Oblast

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, together with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, will visit the active phase of the main stage of Center-2019 strategic command and staff exercises in Orenburg Oblast of Russia today, September 20. Russian media report with reference to the Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

At least 128,000 servicemen, more than 20,000 units of military equipment, about 600 aircraft and up to 15 ships and support vessels take part in the Center-2019 exercises.

As part of the joint visit, the presidents of the two states will hold a working meeting.