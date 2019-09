A 19-year-old passenger of Skoda Octavia car, who got into a traffic accident involving a bus on Ch. Aitmatov avenue in Bishkek, died. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information.

The girl born in 2000 died today at about 12.00 without regaining consciousness. «She was hospitalized in an extremely grave condition,» the ministry noted.

Recall, other passengers of the car died at the scene. The traffic accident occurred on September 9. Skoda Octavia car and a bus collided on Ch. Aitmatov avenue. Four victims are undergoing treatment in hospitals, one of them is in a coma.