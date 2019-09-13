11:25
International team of travelers films video about Kyrgyzstan

An international team of travelers «Kovcheg» filmed a video about Kyrgyzstan. They posted it on their YouTube channel.

«A multicultural video about the nature of Kyrgyzstan: land of the Kyrgyz, operator is a Georgian, editor is an Armenian, the guitar player is a Ukrainian, vocal is by a Jewish,» the authors wrote about the video.

«Kovcheg» is a team of travelers making films and videos about landscapes and biological diversity of the Earth; informal studio of innovative geography; Creative Video Lab community, a public environmental center.
