Popular travel show «Oryol i Reshka» (Heads and Tails) will come to Kyrgyzstan. Official Instagram page of the travel show says.

«Oryol i Reshka is in search of local residents in Osh city. Anyone who can and wants to help, please, write to Alexey Slobodskoy at alexey.slobodskoy@gmail.com . Thank you all,» the message reads.

Shooting in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan will take place from July 4 to July 11.