Kyrgyzstani Kamilya Abdyl-Khamitova took the second place at the Open Championship of the Central Asian Fencing Confederation.

The tournament was held in Tashkent. Adult athletes from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Russia and Tajikistan participated in it. They competed at foil, saber and sword competitions.

Kamilya Abdyl-Khamitova competed among fencers. In the final, she lost to an Uzbekistani Malika Hakimova with a score 14:15.