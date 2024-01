The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the first place at the Asian Cadet Cup. The Fencing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Barsbek Raiymbekov, Daniil Lepikhov and Rustam Islamov won gold medal in the team competition.

Coach is Daanyshman Zhumabai uulu.

The tournament was held in Dubai (UAE) on January 19-21.