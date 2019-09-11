12:10
Protesters threaten with setting themselves on fire at White House in Bishkek

Two residents of Kyzyl-Kyshtak village hold a rally in Bishkek near the White House.

Women threaten with setting themselves on fire due to the fact that the head of the village administration does not allocate them land plots, and, allegedly, sells them to others for huge sums of money.

«We are ready to set ourselves on fire. We won’t leave Bishkek until Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives us. The head of the rural administration Sharabidin Kaparov sells land for large sums, but refuses to those in need. Five families live in one house now. This is unfair,» said Orozkan Toktoralieva.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration came out to the protesters. They invited them to the public reception office.
