Kumtor mine has more than 100 tons of gold

Kumtor mine has more than 104 tons of gold. Chairman of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Emil Osmonbetov said at its meeting.

According to him, 384.3 tons of gold have been mined at the mine since 1997. «The total amount of gold at the field is 104.345 tons now and plus other 23 tons according to forecasts,» said Emil Osmonbetov.

According to the Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn Almaz Alimbekov, over the years of the mine’s operation, the company’s revenue has amounted to $ 9.5 billion, $ 3.7 billion of which remained in Kyrgyzstan.

«Centerra Gold is now looking for other sources to reduce its dependence on Kumtor. And the cost of our share in the company increased to $ 650 million. We can get good opportunities with correct use of our stake in Centerra Gold,» said Almaz Alimbekov.

According to forecasts, the development of the mine will continue until 2026.
