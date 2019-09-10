Kyrgyzstani awarded Eurasian Invention Prize

An inventor, Candidate of Technical Sciences Zhyrgalbek Sarymsakov was awarded for many years of inventive activity and an active use of the Eurasian patent system. Press service of Kyrgyzpatent reported.

His scientific work is the research and development of alternative energy sources, including solar energy, conversion of electromagnetic emission into electricity and their practical use. Zhyrgalbek Sarymsakov is the holder of more than 12 international patents and more than 20 applied developments in this field.

On September 9, a delegation of the State Service of Intellectual Property and Innovation took part in a diplomatic conference on the adoption of the Protocol on Protection of Industrial Designs for the Eurasian Patent Convention in Nur-Sultan city, in the framework of which the Eurasian Invention Prize was awarded.