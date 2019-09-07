Mirslav Amankulov appointed head of State Environmental Agency

Mirslav Amankulov was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed an appropriate order. He was relieved of his previous position as Director of Vityaz state enterprise under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Amankulov Mirslav Akalovich was born on November 10, 1960. He was the head of the directorate of Issyk-Kul biosphere territory.

He had already held the post of the head of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry . In 2010, he had headed the agency for several days and was fired. He then called his resignation a «political decision.»