Weather alert: Frosts expected in foothill areas of Kyrgyzstan

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan sent out a weather alert.

According to its press service, rains are expected in the afternoon on September 9 and September 10 along with snow in the mountainous regions. Precipitations will be intense in some areas of Chui, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul regions.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second in some areas.

A significant drop in air temperature is expected: in the valley zone of Chui region to +6 ... + 11 degrees at night, and +12 ... + 17 during the day, in foothill areas at night to +3 degrees, during the day — to +11 ... + 16; in the valley the zone of Talas region at night to +3 ... + 8, during the day — to +11 ... + 16 degrees; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night to +9 ... + 14 degrees, during the day — to +17 ... + 22, in mountainous areas at night to −2 ... + 3, during the day — to +6 ... + 11 degrees, in highlands — to −9 degrees at night, in the daytime — to −2.

On September 10-11, the air temperature in the Issyk-Kul basin and in the farming zone of Naryn region will drop to +3 ... + 8 degrees at night, during the day — to +12 ... + 17, in mountainous areas at night to −2, during the day +6 ... + 11 , in highlands at night — to −10 degrees.

Frosts to −2 degrees Celsius are expected on September 11-12 at night in the farming zone of Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, in the foothills of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.