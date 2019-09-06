Large batch of textbooks containing harmful substances seized in Kyrgyzstan

A large batch of counterfeit school textbooks was confiscated in Oberon market in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, the fact was revealed in the framework of pre-trial legal proceedings registered on the grounds of crime under the Paragraph 1 of Article 218 »Illegal use of means of customization of goods, works and services” of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Specialists of Prosveshcheniye Publishing House (Moscow), I. Razzakov Kyrgyz Technical University and the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted an examination.

Provided samples of books were recognized hazardous to the health of school students due to high concentrates of harmful elements in the paint.

On September 3, searches were conducted in Oberon market and 8,000 textbooks in 28 subjects under the brand of Prosveshcheniye Publishing House were seized.

Further active search measures found out that a part of the seized products was made by private printing houses (Al Salam LLC and Turar LLC) in Bishkek, where counterfeit books ready for sale were also found.

Relevant investigative measures are currently being taken to identify organizers of manufacture of the counterfeit products.