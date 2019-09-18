Provision of schools with textbooks declines in Kyrgyzstan

Schools of Kyrgyzstan are provided with textbooks by only 73.5 percent. Compared to previous years, the figure has declined. Report published by Bulan Institute says.

According to the study, in 2016-2017, educational institutions of the country were provided with books by 86 percent. The Ministry of Education and Science explained the decline by elimination of old, worn-out textbooks that did not meet sanitary standards.

Currently, there are almost 1.4 million school-age children in Kyrgyzstan.

About 120 million soms are allocated annually for updating textbooks from the state budget. In addition, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Union have also allocated funds for publication of school textbooks.

The World Bank twice allocated funds for publication of school textbooks. Last time, more than $ 7 million was provided, half of this amount was granted in the form of a seven-year loan. These funds were used for publication of new textbooks for 5-6 grades. These books had a lot of mistakes.