President of Kyrgyzstan notes low quality of school textbooks

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov discussed issues of improving the quality of general, primary, secondary, special and higher education in the country with the Minister of Education Gulmira Kudaiberdieva. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the minister, 187,000 children go to 1,390 preschool institutions. As a result of optimization, 100 pre-school institutions were opened at schools, in which 7,358 children are taught. As part of regional development, 120 kindergartens have been opened, covering 10,000 children.

An inventory of kindergarten buildings that are misused is being conducted. State structures are located in 85 of them. Gulmira Kudaiberdieva

«In the case of the return of buildings for kindergartens with preschool education, we will additionally cover 50,000 children. As of today, 177 out of 209 former kindergarten buildings have been returned, they are working for their intended purpose,» the minister said.

At least 2,148 state and municipal schools of the republic educate more than 1,222 million students with a design capacity of 813,000 people.

Over the past five years, 282 schools have been built in the republic, about 200 more are needed.

The President noted that it was necessary to analyze the demographic state of each city, district, village and build new schools on the basis of annual and five-year forecasts, to consider the possibility of using vacant buildings in cities and villages for kindergartens.

According to Sooronbai Jeenbekov, a network of schools of natural-mathematical direction should be developed in all regions of the country. He drew attention to the low quality of textbooks published recently.

«There should be a systematic, daily work and quality control, compliance with established standards and procedures, use of budgetary and donor funds for the development, publication, replication and distribution of textbooks in the education system,» he said.