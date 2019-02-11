Prosecutor General’s Office reveals violations in school textbooks development

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan conducted an inspection at the Ministry of Education and Science and revealed a number of irregularities in the procurement of consultants’ services for the development of new school textbooks and their replication. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The World Bank, within the framework of Support of Reforms in Education Sector project, provided credit and grant funds of $ 16.5 million, $ 4.1 million of which was spent on development and replication of new textbooks for 5-6 grades of educational schools.

On August 10, 2016, BK LLC, in violation of the terms of the contract, illegally transferred its obligations on the development of new textbooks on the subjects «Natural Science, 5th grade» and «Geography, 6th grade» to another participant of the competition I LLC, qualifications of whom did not fully meet the requirements of the competition.

In addition, prior to the assessment and selection of authors’ manuscripts, an ordering agreement was signed between BK LLC and the author of the textbook «Natural Science, 5th grade» on writing a new textbook, which is an exact copy of the current textbooks of the publishing house printed in 2012.

Despite this, the academic council of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education, the competition and technical commissions of the ministry approved all the presented textbooks that did not meet the requirements of the established standard.

In 2018, poor-quality and unusable school textbooks have been published. In total, 32.7 million soms were illegally spent on the development and replication of the textbooks.

Check continues.