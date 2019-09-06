Kyrgyzstanis take microloans for 13.7 billion soms for six months

In January — June 2019, microcredit organizations of Kyrgyzstan have provided loans for 13,741.7 billion soms. The National Statistical Committee says.

At least 295,000 people have obtained loans. Compared to 2018, the number of people covered by microcrediting increased by 33.8 percent, and the volume of microcredits provided grew by 31.5 percent.

The largest amount of microloans was granted in Osh (20.6 percent), Jalal-Abad (13.9 percent), Chui (13.8 percent) regions and Bishkek (19.6 percent).