13:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis take microloans for 13.7 billion soms for six months

In January — June 2019, microcredit organizations of Kyrgyzstan have provided loans for 13,741.7 billion soms. The National Statistical Committee says.

At least 295,000 people have obtained loans. Compared to 2018, the number of people covered by microcrediting increased by 33.8 percent, and the volume of microcredits provided grew by 31.5 percent.

The largest amount of microloans was granted in Osh (20.6 percent), Jalal-Abad (13.9 percent), Chui (13.8 percent) regions and Bishkek (19.6 percent).
link:
views: 25
Print
Related
About 295,000 Kyrgyzstanis obtain microcredits since beginning of 2019
6.2 billion soms in microcredits granted in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Microcredits for 23.1 billion soms granted in 2018 in Kyrgyzstan
Microcredit volume in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 5 billion soms over year
Popular
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land Kyrgyzaltyn refutes reports that Kumtor to get additional land
Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction Tynystanov school in Chyrpykty opened 11 years after start of construction