About 295,000 Kyrgyzstanis obtain microcredits since beginning of 2019

For the first half of 2019, microcredit organizations have granted loans for 13,741.7 billion soms. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 295,000 people obtained loans. Compared to 2018, their number increased by 33.8 percent, and the volume of provided microloans — by 31.5 percent.

«The largest volume of loans was granted in Osh region (20.6 percent), Bishkek (19.6 percent), Jalal-Abad (13.9 percent) and Chui (13.8 percent) regions,» the statement said.

The National Statistical Committee noted that 33.8 percent of the total number of provided loans were aimed at development of agriculture, 25.1 percent — consumer needs, 13.3 percent — sphere of trade and public catering.
