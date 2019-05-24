09:50
6.2 billion soms in microcredits granted in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, microcredit organizations of Kyrgyzstan have granted loans for 6,215.5 billion soms. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 133,800 people received microcredits. Compared with 2018, the figure grew by 36.4 percent, and the volume of microloans issued — by 1,506.8 billion soms.

«The largest amount of microcredits was granted in Osh region (1,261.4 billion soms), Bishkek (1,179.7 billion soms), Jalal-Abad (907.1 million soms) and Chui (849.5 million soms) regions,» statement says.
