Film about Swiss researcher Ella Maillart to be shot in Kyrgyzstan

A film, inscribed to the famous Swiss traveler-researcher, writer, photographer Ella Maillart, will be shot in Kyrgyzstan. It was discussed at a meeting of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Switzerland Daniyar Mukashev with a producer Andre Martan. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Ella Maillart traveled and lived in Kyrgyzstan for some time in the 1930s, having written a book following her trip to the Central Asian republics.

According to the producer’s plans, the Swiss side would like to start shooting in Kyrgyzstan in the summer of 2020.

Andre Martan hopes that the project will be successfully implemented with the help of the Kyrgyz side, and viewers of other countries will be able to get closer to the culture, traditions and customs of the Kyrgyz people through the film.

In preparation for the project, the Swiss producer will visit Kyrgyzstan in the near future. He is ready to discuss this issue with all interested government agencies and colleagues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that a permanent exposition of Ella Maillart’s trip around Kyrgyzstan was exhibited in the local history museum of Karakol city.
