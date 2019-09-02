President participates in solemn school assembly at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov attended the grand opening of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School in Bishkek. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated students on the Knowledge Day and beginning of the new school year.

«We have a special trusting relationship with Russia. They are based on historical, traditional bonds of friendship, alliance, and strategic partnership. Russia is our close, reliable ally and strategic partner. We greatly value our relationship,» he said.

The President added that it was the first large joint Kyrgyz-Russian project in the field of school education. He noted that he hoped that such institutions would appear in the regions of the country.

Recall, the capsule was laid on the construction site on August 29, 2017 by the President Almazbek Atambayev and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller. The Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School is designed for 960 students. Since its service was estimated at 170 million soms per year, the educational institution was transferred to the foundation with the same name for three years.

Education at the school will be paid — 22,000 soms per month. A quota of 25 percent for free education was set for children with disabilities, winners of school olympiads and excellent students.