Gazprom school transferred to like-named fund

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council supported a draft decree of the Bishkek City Administration on the transfer of Gazprom School property complex to the like-named fund.

They made the decision today at an extraordinary session.

Recall, at the last regular session, the deputies and the city administration could not reach a common opinion on the issue of transfer of the educational institution to the operational management of the like-named fund and removed the issue from the agenda of the next session.

Gazprom has built and transferred the school to the balance of the Bishkek City Administration. Since its servicing is estimated at 170 million soms per year, the company offered the city administration to transfer the facility to a specially created fund for operational management.

Schooling will cost 22,000 soms per month.