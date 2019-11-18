16:26
Activists demand to return Gazprom school to Bishkek City Administration

Nashe Pravo (Our Right) Public Foundation filed a lawsuit to the inter-district court on the issue of transfer of a school to Gazprom Fund. Organization’s representative Svetlana Antropova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the lawsuit disputes the decision of the Bishkek City Council on transfer of the property complex to Gazprom School Fund.

«We believe that this was done with violation, in particular without bidding. Why did this school become paid at all?» she asks.

President participates in solemn school assembly at Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School
Recall, the capsule at the construction site was laid on August 29, 2017 by the then president Almazbek Atambayev and a Chairman of Gazprom Alexey Miller. The Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School is designed for 960 students. Since its servicing was estimated at 170 million soms per year, the educational institution was transferred to the fund with the same name for three years. A quota of 25 percent for free education was set for children with disabilities, winners of olympiads and excellent students.

The Gazprom School was transferred to the management of the fund with the same name at a city council session on July 31, 2019.
