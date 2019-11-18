Activists demand to return Gazprom school to Bishkek City Administration

Nashe Pravo (Our Right) Public Foundation filed a lawsuit to the inter-district court on the issue of transfer of a school to Gazprom Fund. Organization’s representative Svetlana Antropova informed 24.kg news agency.
According to her, the lawsuit disputes the decision of the Bishkek City Council on transfer of the property complex to Gazprom School Fund.
«We believe that this was done with violation, in particular without bidding. Why did this school become paid at all?» she asks.
The Gazprom School was transferred to the management of the fund with the same name at a city council session on July 31, 2019.