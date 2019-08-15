Bishkek City Administration lists children to attend Gazprom school for free

Bishkek City Administration compiled a preliminary list of children who can attend Gazprom school. The city administration informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the Vice Mayor of the city Tatyana Kuznetsova, the school obtains a license for educational activities.

«Once it is obtained, we have to sign a quota agreement for children with disabilities. The list includes children with heart failure, diabetes mellitus, congenital limb abnormalities and other diagnoses. All of them are registered with the Social Development Department,» she said.

The school is designed for 960 students. Education in it will be paid — 22,000 soms per month. A quota of 25 percent for free education is set for children with disabilities, winners of olympiads and excellent students.

The Gazprom school has been transferred to the foundation with the same name at a session of the City Council on July 31, 2019.