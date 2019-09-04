Gazprom School to annually pay over 20 million soms as rent

Gazprom School Kyrgyzstan Foundation will pay Bishkek City Administration over 20 million soms annually for rent of a property complex. Press service of the city administration reported.

The rental price is 1,734,698 soms per month.

It is known that the city administration took over the construction of the road and communications to the educational institution. Over 20 million soms have been spent on these purposes.

«The issue of cost compensation for the city administration is currently being considered, we are negotiating until we reach a consensus,» said Deputy Mayor Ulanbek Azigaliev.

Recall, at an extraordinary session of the Bishkek City Council, the city administration deputies instructed to include the property complex in the list of municipal property, transfer the object to Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School Public Foundation for three years, and also conclude a rental contract without tendering for this period.

Education at the school is paid — 22,000 soms per month. A quota of 25 percent for free education was set for children with disabilities, winners of school olympiads and excellent students.