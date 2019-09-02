Omurbek Babanov advises Tekebayev to relax and take care of his family

Former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov commented on release of his former colleague and Ata Meken leader.

According to him, Omurbek Tekebayev is innocent and his case is politically motivated.

«It was a political order. I am very glad that such judicial decisions are made in our country. I hope that he will be fully acquitted in mid-September, as it is good for the development of our country and for investors. It’s not good that the courts will execute someone’s orders,» said Omurbek Babanov.

He advised Tekebayev to relax and take care of his family.

«The video showed that he has a little daughter. Life does not consist only of politics. There are a lot of wonderful things in life, including family, children, and homeland. It is wonderful to breathe in the air of the motherland,» added Omurbek Babanov.

The Pervomaisky District Court released Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov from custody, changing their preventive measure to house arrest.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.