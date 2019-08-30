13:20
Sports Palace to be built in southern part of Bishkek

A new Sports Palace will be built in the southern part of Bishkek. President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced at the opening of a park.

According to him, a plan is being developed for construction of this building.

«There is an abandoned factory in the southern part of the city. There are warehouses that will be carried over. We are developing a plan for construction of a sports palace, hockey and football stadiums,» the head of state said.

He promised that irrigation networks of the capital would be put in order in the near future.
