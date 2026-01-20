Swimming pool to be preserved in Sports Palace: Bishkek Mayor details plans

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has instructed Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev to carry out the reconstruction of the Sports Palace in Bishkek.

According to the mayor, the instruction was given during the opening of Zhashtyk Arena sports complex. A working group has been established, and discussions are underway regarding the concept for the upcoming reconstruction.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that the Sports Palace will be renovated using municipal resources, while preserving the historical appearance of the building. The facility will be modernized according to current standards, similar to Zhashtyk Arena, with a focus on multifunctionality.

It was specifically emphasized that the swimming pool within the complex will be preserved and brought up to modern standards. After the reconstruction, the Sports Palace is expected to become a comfortable and accessible space for both professional athletes and city residents.