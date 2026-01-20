Reconstruction of Sports Palace in Bishkek to begin by order of Sadyr Japarov

Reconstruction of the Sports Palace in Bishkek will begin at the instruction of the country’s president. This was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of Parliament.

MP Bolot Sagynaev raised the issue of the facility’s deplorable condition. He asked Kazybek Moldazhiev, director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture, and Sports, why so many sports facilities are being renovated and new ones built, while the Sports Palace remains in disrepair.

«There’s an Olympic-standard swimming pool. It should be renovated, a football field should be built, a sauna should be opened... The Palace could be self-financing,» the MP said.

As the head of the relevant agency noted, Sadyr Japarov ordered the repair and reconstruction of the Sports Palace. Its status will not change. Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev was instructed to find funds and carry out repairs of the facility.