Chinese artists receive awards for popularization of Manas epic

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which the artists of the China National Opera House received state awards of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Dank medal and diplomas were awarded to artists for their contribution to deepening strategic partnership, strengthening friendly ties and mutual enrichment of national cultures between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China, as well as the popularization of Manas epic.

Artists of the National Opera House of the People’s Republic of China Li Shuang and Yu Jinghen, soloist Yao Hong were awarded Dank medals, Guo Chencheng and Geng Zhe received diplomas.
