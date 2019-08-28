About 43 million soms planned to be collected from textbook rental

It is planned to collect about 43 million soms from the rental of textbooks in the new 2019/20 school year. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

As the ministry noted, this is preliminary data. Exact one will be known when an automated information system for accounting the number of students and textbooks issued, taking into account beneficiaries, is introduced.

As of August 27, 2019, at least 17,482 soms have been received from the rental of textbooks, 17.4 million of which were placed on time deposits. More than 93 percent of all payments are received through Elsom system.

Each textbook costs parents 25 soms. Every year, the ministry needs about 600 million soms for replication.

As a part of the pilot project, a little more than 1 million soms were collected for the rental of textbooks in Zhaiyl district for 2016/17 and 2017/18 academic years. Thanks to this money, a competition was announced for the purchase of new textbooks.

According to the government decree dated July 24, 2018, the rent is paid by the parents (legal representatives, sponsors) of the students to the bank account in servicing bank. The bank provides daily electronic reporting on payments, indicating a school code, class, and names of students.