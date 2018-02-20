Public Fund under Education Ministry to collect money for rent of textbooks

Public Fund Zhany Kitep is established under the Ministry of Education and Science. The draft government decree was submitted for public discussion.

The Ministry of Education recalled: after gaining independence in 1991, there appeared a problem with school textbooks. This is due to the lack of financial resources.

Educational literature in school libraries today is more than 60 percent physically worn out and morally obsolete.

To solve the problem, a phased renting of textbooks in the amount of 20 soms for one-year book use was introduced in 2017/2018 school year. Since the new, 2018/2019 school year, the introduction of fees for the rent of textbooks will continue. Benefits will be provided for children from vulnerable families.

The purpose of the new fund is to improve the availability of textbooks and the timely publication of new books. Funds for the use of the library fund textbooks will be accumulated in a closed account until they are requested for the purchase of new books.