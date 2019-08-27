19:33
Kyrgyzstani dies in traffic accident on Almaty - Bishkek highway

A traffic accident occurred on Almaty — Bishkek highway on August 25, as a result of which a Kyrgyzstani died. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Toyota IST and Toyota Camry collided at the 132nd kilometer of the highway. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, born in 1992 and born in 2001, were hospitalized with various injuries to the Zhambyl District Hospital in Uzynagash village.

On the night of August 26, one of them died in the hospital.

The Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty city provides the necessary consular and legal assistance to the relatives of the victims and, together with the Almaty Police Department, is working out issues related to sending the body of the deceased to his homeland.

Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan conduct investigative measures on the fact of the traffic accident.
