Tekebayev and Chotonov’s lawyers petition for changing measure of restraint

Lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev and the ex-head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov petition for changing their measure of restraint. The petition was filed in the Pervomaisky District Court.

As the court representatives informed, the hearing is scheduled for August 29. «It is only about changing the preventive measure. Date of the trial on the merits and composition of the court has not yet been determined,» the court said.

On August 21, the Supreme Court sent the criminal case for review due to newly discovered circumstances.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
