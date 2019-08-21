Supreme Court sends Tekebayev – Chotonov case for review

Consideration of statement of lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev completed in the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

Lawyers asked to send the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov to the Pervomaisky District Court for review due to newly discovered circumstances. The court granted the application.

On July 16, the Supreme Court postponed review of Tekebayev — Chotonov case due to newly discovered circumstances to August 21. The court said that they did not have time to study the criminal case, since the volume of materials was very large.

Ata Meken called this date shifting politically motivated, and the explanation of the judges — formal excuses. According to lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova, all documents have been submitted to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic as far back as in May.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.