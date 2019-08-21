18:51
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Supreme Court sends Tekebayev – Chotonov case for review

Consideration of statement of lawyers of the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev completed in the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan.

Lawyers asked to send the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov to the Pervomaisky District Court for review due to newly discovered circumstances. The court granted the application.

On July 16, the Supreme Court postponed review of Tekebayev — Chotonov case due to newly discovered circumstances to August 21. The court said that they did not have time to study the criminal case, since the volume of materials was very large.

Ata Meken called this date shifting politically motivated, and the explanation of the judges — formal excuses. According to lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova, all documents have been submitted to the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic as far back as in May.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Omurbek Tekebayev needs surgery
Consideration of Omurbek Tekebayev’s case postponed to August
Omurbek Tekebayev allowed to attend funeral of mother-in-law
Tekebayev's children conduct own investigation, appeal to President
Trial against Tekebayev’s lawyers on lawsuit of Atambayev resumed
Supreme Court to review Tekebayev’s case on newly discovered facts
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy
Ex-lawyers of Tekebayev win case on lawsuit of Almazbek Atambayev
Supporters of Ata Meken outraged by Supreme Court’s decision
Criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov not to be reviewed
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan enter top 3 in terms of their number in Russia
Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev Large sum of money found in house of relatives of Almazbek Atambayev
Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow
Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk Bus with illegal immigrants from Kyrgyzstan stopped in Krasnoyarsk