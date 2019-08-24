12:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kazakh blogger: Kyrgyzstan is infinitely unique

«It is a very beautiful country that still holds many secrets! And the people! They are very kind and helpful! I am head over heels in love with it!» a blogger-traveler from Kazakhstan Kuvat Bolatov, who recently visited Kyrgyzstan, posted such words on Instagram.

According to him, the potential of tourism in Kyrgyzstan is very high. «Many world resources predict a tourist boom there in the near future like it was with Georgia,» said Kuvat Bolatov.

He is sure that Kyrgyzstan can be especially interesting for the citizens of Kazakhstan. «However, Kazakhstanis mainly visit only the famous Issyk-Kul Lake. But the Koreans, Dutch, Americans, Singaporeans, Israelites have chosen other places as well,» Bolotov added.

For a week, he and his team managed to visit more than six places, such as the high-mountain lake Kel-Suu, which is located in the border zone with China, Skazka canyon, hot springs Altyn Arashan, Jeti-Oguz, Barskoon and Issyk-Kul. They also discovered the Rainbow Mountains in the south of the country, which the Kazakhstani compared with Peru.
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Tourism Awards 2019 competition starts in Kyrgyzstan
112,100 companies work in tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan
Samarkand hosts first tourist fair of CIS countries
Incredibly beautiful film about unique nature of Kyrgyzstan released
Kyrgyzstan expects influx of tourists
Kyrgyzstan to introduce International Travel ID
Budget receives 107 million soms in taxes from tourism in 2018
Kyrgyzstan creates Kyrgyz Tourism state-owned enterprise
Government ready to transfer 16 tourist attractions to operating management
More than a half of tourism sector of Kyrgyzstan works in shadow
Popular
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced
Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed
Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem