Kazakh blogger: Kyrgyzstan is infinitely unique

«It is a very beautiful country that still holds many secrets! And the people! They are very kind and helpful! I am head over heels in love with it!» a blogger-traveler from Kazakhstan Kuvat Bolatov, who recently visited Kyrgyzstan, posted such words on Instagram.

According to him, the potential of tourism in Kyrgyzstan is very high. «Many world resources predict a tourist boom there in the near future like it was with Georgia,» said Kuvat Bolatov.

He is sure that Kyrgyzstan can be especially interesting for the citizens of Kazakhstan. «However, Kazakhstanis mainly visit only the famous Issyk-Kul Lake. But the Koreans, Dutch, Americans, Singaporeans, Israelites have chosen other places as well,» Bolotov added.

For a week, he and his team managed to visit more than six places, such as the high-mountain lake Kel-Suu, which is located in the border zone with China, Skazka canyon, hot springs Altyn Arashan, Jeti-Oguz, Barskoon and Issyk-Kul. They also discovered the Rainbow Mountains in the south of the country, which the Kazakhstani compared with Peru.