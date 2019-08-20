Migrants transfer $ 1,126.4 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019

Volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan reached $ 1,126.4 billion in January — June 2019. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Compared to the first five months of 2018, the figure reduced by $ 102.4 million. In June, migrants have transferred $ 191.6 million to the country. Over the month, the figure fell by $ 2.7 million, but compared with June 2018 — by $ 64.9 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances — $ 1,104.6 billion.

The United States of America take the second place in terms of remittances with $ 14.9 million. Other $ 6.5 million have been transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other countries.

As a result of January — June 2019, an outflow of funds of $ 247.5 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 245.6 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — June 2019 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 878.9 million.

At the end of 2018, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,685.3 billion. At least $ 542.2 million have been transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other states. Net inflow is $ 2,143.1 billion.