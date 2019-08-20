09:06
Ombudsman helps Kyrgyzstani return to homeland

Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic helped a citizen return to her homeland. Press service of the Institute of Ombudsman reported.

The citizen asked the Ombudsman to assist in return of her mother N. Danilova from Russia to Kyrgyzstan. The woman left the country in 2007 to earn money in Nizhnevartovsk.

The woman stated that Kyrgyz passport of her mother had expired and she had health problems.

«The Ombudsman sent letters to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Department of Consular Services under the Ministry. After that, the Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Yekaterinburg issued a certificate of return to homeland, the Authorized Representative of the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic for Khanty-Mansiysk and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrugs of Russia Kubanychbek Aidarov bought tickets for N. Danilova,» the Ombudsman’s Institute said.

The Institute added that the mother and daughter Danilov met with the Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov the day before.
