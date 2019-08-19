Askar Akayev's daughter Bermet arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Askar Akayev’s daughter Bermet arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Lawyer Kanat Khasanov posted on Facebook. Sources in law enforcement agencies confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Kanat Khasanov posted that «a Russian guy with two children met Bermet Akayeva. In fact, there is nothing against her, there are no criminal cases,» he wrote.

It is known that Bermet Akayeva arrived this morning by flight from Moscow.

Recall, a number of charges have been brought against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev, including transfer of land to China and Kazakhstan, shooting of protesters in Bospiyek village (Aksy events), persecution of political opponents, consolidation of power, and others.

The Prosecutor General’s Office issued an order to take measures to bring Askar Akayev to criminal liability and put him on the wanted list. However, the Russian authorities refused to extradite the fugitive Kyrgyz president.