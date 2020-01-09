Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev celebrates anniversary in Moscow

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev magnificently celebrated his 75th birthday in Moscow. A journalist Adilet Aitikeev posted about it on Facebook.
According to him, many guests attended the anniversary party of Askar Akayev, which was held in the Zurab Tsereteli Art Gallery.
«The first part of the anniversary party took place in a concert hall with a performance of Russian musicians,» Adilet Aitikeev posts.
Representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Moscow and its Chairman Raiymkul Attokurov, former deputy of the Parliament Kurmanbek Osmonov, deputy of the Parliament Kubanychbek Zhumaliev and a human rights activist Toktaiym Umetalieva were among the guests.