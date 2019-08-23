Prosecutor General’s Office voices accusations against Askar Akayev

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev recently stated to some Russian media that he might come to Kyrgyzstan in the near future, and stressed: «there are no formal prohibitions on my return to homeland.» Recently, his daughter Bermet arrived in Bishkek.

In connection with the statements of Askar Akayev about his possible arrival in Kyrgyzstan, the Prosecutor General’s Office told about criminal cases related to family members of the first president Askar Akayev, his relatives and close friends.

It is specified that since April 2005, law enforcement agencies of the republic have opened a number of criminal cases against members of Askar Akayev’s family, relatives and his inner circle.

There are cases related to Meerim fund, headed by Mairam Akayeva, Aydar Akayev, Adil Toygonbaev and other persons who caused multimillion damage to the republic.

Court sentences have been handed down in some criminal cases.

According to results of inspections of the activities of Meerim charity fund, more than 30 criminal cases have been initiated, and the state’s damage amounted to 64 million soms. Dozens of buildings and other property have been returned to the state.

Former Askar Akayev’s son-in-law Adil Toygonbaev was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property and was found guilty under the articles 166 (fraud), 188 (monopolistic actions and restriction of competition) and 213 (tax evasion) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The court obliged to recover from him about $ 10 million in favor of Manas International Airport OJSC.

Four criminal cases were opened against the son of ex-president Aydar Akayev, the damage amounted to about $ 3 million. There is direct and indirect evidence of his guilt in other 11 criminal cases.

Due to the fact that Askar Akayev and his family left Kyrgyzstan after known events, in the framework of committed by them crimes, measures of restraint in the form of arrest were selected and the following persons were put on the international wanted list: son Aidar Akayev, son-in-law Adil Toygonbaev and other relatives.

In accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, justice is carried out where the crime is committed.

The country’s law enforcement agencies continue investigation within the framework of the laws and protection of the national interests of the republic.

In order to find out involvement of Askar Akayev in the aforementioned crimes, he will be interrogated upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan.

The former president Askar Akayev was also charged with transfer of land to China and Kazakhstan, shooting of protesters in Bospiek village (Aksy events), persecution of political opponents, consolidation of power, and etc.

The Prosecutor General’s Office issued an order to take measures to bring Askar Akayev to criminal liability and put him on the wanted list. However, the Russian authorities refused to extradite the fugitive Kyrgyz president.