Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Manas Aiyly complex

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the state of the cultural and ethnographic complex Manas Aiyly in Bishkek. Presidential press service reported.

The Head of State expressed confidence that with proper management and fundraising Manas Aiyly could become a cultural heritage of Bishkek.

The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov told that local investors expressed interest in cooperation on restoration of the complex in a new format. He noted that options for reconstruction would be studied in case of transfer of Manas Aiyly to the balance of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism.

The president supported the idea.

He called for active use of public-private partnership mechanisms and recommended to consider possibility of its transfer for reconstruction and construction of an ethnographic town. As the head of state stressed, there should be a leisure area for residents and guests of the capital, tourists.

The complex was transferred to the balance of the General Directorate of the Bishkek Free Economic Zone in 1998. Manas Aiyly is in a deplorable state now.