Suspect in murder of Usenbek Niyazbekov arrested

Suspect in the murder of the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Lt. Col. Usenbek Niyazbekov served a year in the National Guard. Video of the interview with the detainee was posted on the Internet.

According to the detainee, he was born on May 14, 1990 in Lakhol village, Naryn region.

«Before the 9th grade, I went to school in the village, after it, I graduated from a vocational school in Naryn town. In 2008, I was called up for military service. I served in the National Guard for a year,» he told.

Recall, Usenbek Niyazbekov died from a bullet wound during storm of the house of the former president Almazbek Atambayev on August 7 in Koi-Tash village.

The name and surname of the detainee are not disclosed in the interests of investigation.