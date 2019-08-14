SDPK comments on situation with Kursan Asanov

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is trying to justify dismissal of Kursan Asanov by a statement on transfer of information to the supporters of Almazbek Atambayev. Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva stated to 24.kg news agency.
According to her, Kursan Asanov played a significant role in negotiations with the former president during his detention.
Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.» The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact.