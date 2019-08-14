13:21
Prosecutor's Office investigates betrayal of police by Kursan Asanov

Military Prosecutor’s Office investigates betrayal of the interests of the Kyrgyz police by the ex-deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that a criminal case was opened under the article «Abuse of office.»

«It is known that the materials were registered in the Military Prosecutor’s Office. According to preliminary data, Kursan Asanov’s betrayal lies in the fact that he allegedly passed on information to Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters,» the sources said.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of the interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.»
